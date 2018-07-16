Glenn's Summer Daycation Idea #2

Lately, I have been out and about discovering and re-discovering my city. Cleveland has so much to offer in every season, but right now is the best time to explore and that's exactly what Steph and I did this past weekend!

I have not really explored the flats much since it's been redone. I've been to The Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar, which is great, but normally I just stay a little closer to home. I gotta tell ya, we were blown away at how much there is to offer down there. We went around 4 o'clock in the afternoon which was perfect. Too late for the lunch crowd, too early for the dinner crowd. Our plan was to try some small things at a few differen't places. We started off doing shrimp stuffed peppers, oysters, and calamari at Alley Cat Oyster Bar

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

After that we had drinks and chips at Coastal Taco. A fun beachside looking restaurant with amazing looking food and fun drinks. Also, there were tons of kids and families, so we'll definitely be bringing our team. After strolling along the boardwalk with my love, we ended at Dante's Inferno and got their signature pie there, Dante's Inferno. It was spectacular...wood-fired, and the crust was bubbly. Very reasonably priced, as well.

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

I definitely recommend stopping down before the dinner rush. We got in and out of most places and the happy hour prices are fantastic. I know, we all remember Fagans and Dicks Last Resort, but the new flats are reason enough to come back again and again.