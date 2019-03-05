Watch Dad's Hilarious Reaction To Twins

March 5, 2019
Categories: 
Features

These days you can't even log onto Facebook without seeing what feels like hundreds of pregnancy announcements and gender reveals. It's also no secret that gender reveals keep getting more and more outrageous by the day, with parents using lasagna, cake, golf balls and even car exhaust to announce whether their newest addition will be a boy or girl.

No matter how creative those videos are, it's the most genuine ones that make the best impact... especially when the reactions are priceless.

This local couple -- who already has two kiddos, by the way -- thought they were expecting their third but *boy oh boy* were they in for a surprise. Mom found out first and told dad in the best possible way.

Watch the hilarious video below (some adult language).

Tags: 
twins
gender reveal
pregnancy announcement
Facebook

Recent Podcast Audio
Checking The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - March 1st Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Avon Teacher Michelle Szczepanski WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ami Houde From Monster Jam Joins The Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Steve Presser From Sweetie's Big Fun Talks About Shop 216 WDOKFM: On-Demand
The Jen and Tim Show - 6th Year Anniversary Best Of Podcast WDOKFM: On-Demand
Claire Martin Joins Jen And Tim To Talk About Fundraising For Rise Up for LLS WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes