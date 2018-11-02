Celebrate Christmas At The Crocker Park Tree Lighting

Here at Star 102, Christmas is a pretty big deal.

From flipping the switch and playing nothing but holiday hits to celebrating everything jolly Cleveland has in store, we love it all.

However, the one thing we look forward to most each year is the Crocker Park Tree Lighting. This year's event, brought to us by Metro Lexus, will be on Saturday, November 17th and there is SO much to look forward to.

Whether you've gone every year or you've always wanted to experience it, we've put together a list with reasons why you just can't miss it.

It's about more than just lighting the tree. There's so much family-friendly entertainment including a Gingerbread Village and Toy Train Town.

But the tree is a pretty BIG deal. Santa needs your family's help lighting the beautiful holiday tree, which stands at a whopping 50-feet and is decked out with 200,000 choreographed lights

That's right, we said Santa. Yep, he'll be there.

Jen & Tim will be there too! You spend your weekday mornings with this hilarious duo, now you have the chance to celebrate the most wonderful season with them too!

It's absolutely beautiful. Crocker Park is stunning any time of the year, but there's just something extra-special about the Christmas season. From the gorgeous lights strung along the streets to the New York-style window displays at your favorite stores, this is something you can't miss.

There's something in it for everyone. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or something else, the night is filled with activities for everyone to enjoy including a holiday skating rink, entertainment, shopping and food.

Hope to see you there. Click here for full event details.

