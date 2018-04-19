Clevelander D.R. King Advances To The Top 12 On The Voice!

Cleveland native D.R. King is now officially going forward onto the Top 12 of The Voice!

Last night, King gave a stirring rendition of 'All on My Mind' by Anderson East, you can view it on Youtube here!

The "Live Top 12 Performance" happens next Monday, 8pm on Channel 3 WKYC, and the voting results will happen Tuesday at 8pm.

Here's a gif of the moment he found out he was moving forward in the compeition!

Are you pumped for @DRkingnyc? RETWEET to welcome him to #VoiceTop12! pic.twitter.com/YHCEzC9ZZx — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 19, 2018

We were fortunate enough to talk with D.R. King a couple weeks ago, you can get to that podcast here.