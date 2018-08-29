Star 102 Listeners Share Their Hometown Must-Dos

We asked our Star 102 listeners on Facebook what the one thing is that they'd recommend to a guest visiting their hometowns and boy did they deliver! Best part? A lot of people gave more than one thing! Looks like we're going to be pretty busy...

Jessica, Cuyahoga Falls: You gotta check out Pallotta’s pastries. Everything is amazing there!

Lisa, Mentor: SCOOTERS Dawg House

Joan, Valley City: Samosky’s Pizza

Cyrena, Grafton: Nancy's Diner

Chris, Amherst: Hot Dog Heaven

Tarry, Alliance: Heggy's

Mary, Strongsville: Don's Pomeroy house! And have the crab cake!

Amy, Findlay: Wilson's Hamburgers

Debbie, Wickliffe: Petti’s Pizza

Lucy, Montville: Montville has a wonderful Geauga Park Observatory on Clay Rd...check out our stars

Nikki, Chardon: The maple syrup of course! Joy, Akron: Swensons!!!

Dan, Parma Heights: East Coast Custard

Jane, North Ridgeville: The corn festival

Tammy, Sandusky: Cedar Point

Kimberly, Canal Fulton: Oser’s ice cream

Laura, Toledo: The Toledo Zoo is amazing!

Pat, Olmsted Falls: Grand Pacific Junction historic district!

Erin, Brooklyn: Dina's pizza. They have literally the best pizza and wings ever.

Nicole, Girard: Jib Jab Hot Dog Shoppe

Taryn, Youngstown: Handel's Ice Cream and Wedgewood Pizza!

Kyra, Parma: Chicken paprikash at the Club House

Tristan, Cleveland: University Circle, Cleveland Metroparks (all the parks and the zoos), Rock Hall, Science Center, Playhouse Square, Goodtime III, Holden Arboretum, Chardon Square, Lakewood Park, every local restaurant, and Gateway.