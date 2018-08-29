Star 102 Listeners Share Their Hometown Must-Dos
We asked our Star 102 listeners on Facebook what the one thing is that they'd recommend to a guest visiting their hometowns and boy did they deliver! Best part? A lot of people gave more than one thing! Looks like we're going to be pretty busy...
Jessica, Cuyahoga Falls: You gotta check out Pallotta’s pastries. Everything is amazing there!
Lisa, Mentor: SCOOTERS Dawg House
Joan, Valley City: Samosky’s Pizza
Cyrena, Grafton: Nancy's Diner
Chris, Amherst: Hot Dog Heaven
Tarry, Alliance: Heggy's
Mary, Strongsville: Don's Pomeroy house! And have the crab cake!
Amy, Findlay: Wilson's Hamburgers
Debbie, Wickliffe: Petti’s Pizza
Lucy, Montville: Montville has a wonderful Geauga Park Observatory on Clay Rd...check out our stars
Nikki, Chardon: The maple syrup of course! Joy, Akron: Swensons!!!
Dan, Parma Heights: East Coast Custard
Jane, North Ridgeville: The corn festival
Tammy, Sandusky: Cedar Point
Kimberly, Canal Fulton: Oser’s ice cream
Laura, Toledo: The Toledo Zoo is amazing!
Pat, Olmsted Falls: Grand Pacific Junction historic district!
Erin, Brooklyn: Dina's pizza. They have literally the best pizza and wings ever.
Nicole, Girard: Jib Jab Hot Dog Shoppe
Taryn, Youngstown: Handel's Ice Cream and Wedgewood Pizza!
Kyra, Parma: Chicken paprikash at the Club House
Tristan, Cleveland: University Circle, Cleveland Metroparks (all the parks and the zoos), Rock Hall, Science Center, Playhouse Square, Goodtime III, Holden Arboretum, Chardon Square, Lakewood Park, every local restaurant, and Gateway.