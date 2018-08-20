How To Spend Labor Day Weekend In Cleveland

Is it just me or did this summer fly by? Yikes! If you still have some time before school starts up, be sure to make the most out of everything Cleveland has to offer this time of year.

On the bright side, Labor Day Weekend is coming up quickly and there are SO many things to do around town -- many perfect ways to say goodbye to summer 2018. Here's what we're looking forward to most!

Head to the Cleveland National Air Show. This Labor Day Weekend, experience altitude with attitude at the Cleveland National Air Show, presented by Discount Drug Mart. Witness the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, F-16 Viper, Wingwalking, Pyrotechnics, display aircraft, jet truck, and more, in the air and on the ground! Click here for more information.

Watch the dachshund races at the Cleveland Oktoberfest. Another Labor Day weekend staple in Cleveland, the annual Oktoberfest at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds are a can't miss event for live entertainment and partying! Kids under 12 and under get in free, and there is also free parking. There are lots of beer vendors and even some new activities this year. Get more information on what's happening here.

All this week we're giving you the opportunity to win tickets to the Cleveland Oktoberfest. Here's what you need to do.

Visit the Cleveland Art Museum. The new 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors' is all the rage in Cleveland! From the Art Museum: "The exhibition spans the range of Kusama’s work, from her groundbreaking paintings and performances of the 1960s, when she staged polka-dot “Happenings” in the streets of New York, to her widely admired immersive installations and the US debut of her recent series of paintings." Click here for information on how to get tickets.

