Cleveland Indians Opening Day 2019 Festivities

CLEVELAND INDIANS ANNOUNCE

SCHEDULE OF OPENING DAY FESTIVITIES FOR MONDAY, APRIL 1

Indians Alum and 1994 Opening Day hero Wayne Kirby to toss Ceremonial First Pitch to Tribe Hall of Famer Sandy Alomar

Team to honor Frank Robinson with Opening Day patch

2018 American League Central Division Pennant to be unveiled

Cleveland, OH—The Cleveland Indians today announced a full slate of festivities leading up to the Home Opener first pitch at 4:10PM on Monday, April 1 at Progressive Field. All gates open at 2PM.

The game, the Tribe’s 26th Home Opener at Progressive Field, marks the 119th as a charter member of the American League, and the 27th consecutive Home Opener sellout dating back to the team’s final year at Cleveland Municipal Stadium. The 2019 Home Opener also officially commences the sixth season in which Cleveland will be home to Major League Baseball’s Midsummer Classic.

The Indians will honor the 25th Anniversary of the ballpark as alum Wayne Kirby will throw the ceremonial first pitch to Indians Hall of Famer Sandy Alomar (first Indians hit at Jacobs Field). On Opening Day 1994, Kirby’s 11th-inning, two-out single scored Eddie Murray to lift the Tribe over the Mariners, 4-3.

There will be a pregame ceremony to celebrate the 2018 American League Central Division Championship team, during which the AL Central Division Pennant will be unveiled for a third straight year.

The team will pay tribute to Hall of Famer and player-manager Frank Robinson with #20 patches on its Opening Day uniforms to honor his milestone of becoming the first African-American manager in MLB history on Opening Day 1975. Robinson went on to hit a solo home run in his first at-bat as player-manager at Municipal Stadium.

Retired Navy Petty Officer, 1st Class Generald Wilson will perform the National Anthem. The team will honor all esteemed branches of the United States military, as members of the United States Marines, Army, Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force will present the colors. Around 250 employees from Progressive, the presenting partner of the club’s Opening Series, will unveil a giant American flag from 50 Star Productions.