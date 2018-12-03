Upcoming Events

06 Dec
Bob Seger's Final Tour Coming To Quicken Loans Arena Quicken Loans Arena
07 Dec
2018 Rainbow Radiothon Trisha O'Brien Pavilion at UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital
08 Dec
Ingrid Michaelson Coming To The Agora The Agora
09 Dec
Michael Bolton: The Symphony Sessions: Greatest Hits & Holiday Favorites powered by OmegaXL Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
15 Dec
Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience – A parody by Dan and Jeff Market Square at Crocker Park
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Tri C Alex Johnson WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mr. Kringle Calls In About His Inventionasium! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, November 30th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jason and Jane Middaugh Talk About Their Homemade LEGO Christmas Story House Design WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview The Couple Who Went Viral Due To Baker Mayfield! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mr. Kringle from The Inventionasium Stops By The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes