These Three Organizations are Helping Improve the Health of Clevelanders in Different Ways.

PanCan - November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. Julia Zettl and Hollis Martin join us to discuss the painful truth behind pancreatic cancer and shed some light on the disease with their positive attitude and hopes to raise money for new life saving research. You can support PanCan tomorrow, November 23rd at the Cleveland Cavaliers game where the organization will be highlighted 30 minutes before tip-off. They will also have info at a kiosk on the concourse. If you cannot make the game but would like to help or are looking for more information, you can find it by listening to the interview below or by checking out their website at - https://www.pancan.org/

Apex Dermatology - Chelsea sits down and talks to Dr. Jorge Garcia-Zuazaga about the new Purple Heart Project at Apex Dermatology. Dr. Garcia, who is a Veteran himself, has found a way to combine his two passions of dermatology and military service. As a result, The Purple Heart Project was born. The project offers free scar revisions to Veterans injured in active duty. Dr. Garcia explains how this can help heal more than just the skin, and can go a long way to improving confidence and happiness for deserving Veterans. You can find more information by listening to the interview below or checking out their website at - https://www.apexskin.com/purpleheartproject/

Medworks - Chelsea meets with Jen Andress from Medworks. Jen explains how Medworks plays an integral role in linking people who are uninsured and underinsured with healthcare. Since 2009, Medworks has held more than 60 clinics in Northeast Ohio and provided more than 16,000 individuals with 40,000 appointments and services. These large-scale medical, dental and vision clinics serve those who otherwise would not have access to this essential care. They are having the continuation of their free dental clinic tomorrow, November 23rd, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. The clinic is 100% free and provides screenings, cleanings, extractions and fillings for adults, and sealants for children. The clinic is on a first come, first served basis and doors open at 7:00am. You can find out more information on the clinic by listening to the interview below or by visiting their website at - https://medworksusa.org/about-us/