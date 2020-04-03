The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Reminds That Their Helpline Remains Open.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America continues to offer help to help those with Alzheimer's and their families in Northeast Ohio during this difficult time. Sandy Silverstein from the foundation states "With many care facilities, adult day care centers and other services closed for the time being, we are one of the few remaining sources of information, support and guidance available. This is especially important because the COVID-19 outbreak is causing many people, particularly higher risk individuals such as senior citizens, to break from their normal routines and isolate."

Sandy encourages anyone who may need help to call their Toll-Free Helpline at 866-232-8484. The helpline is open seven days a week and staffed entirely by licensed social workers who are trained in dementia care.

"We are able assist callers with questions about combating isolation, keeping engaged, washing tips, caregiver stress, whether family members should visit during this time, items to have in the home, and more" states Sandy.

Families can connect with the AFA Helpline in any of the following ways:

- Via phone by calling 866-232-8484

- Web chat by visiting www.alzfdn.org and clicking on the blue and white chat icon on the lower right hand corner of the page

- Sending a text message to 646-586-5283

The web and text chat features are available in more than 90 languages.

In addition, The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is helping those with Alzheimer's stay engaged at this time by offering community programming online and streaming it live on Facebook. These community programs include music, art, and dance therapy classes.

You can find upcoming programs by going to https://alzfdn.org/education-resource-center/

You can also find more information by visiting the website at https://alzfdn.org/ and click on the event calendar tab.