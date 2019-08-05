Sue DeMay: Meet the Woman Bicycling Across Ohio With Her Son

This morning Sue Demay and her son, Jim Demay geared up for the bike ride of a lifetime. Their goal is to bike through Ohio "Coast to Coast." In a recent Cleveland Connection interview, Sue sits down with Chelsea Lyons and explains that they will begin their journey by standing in Lake Erie at Edgewater Park, bike through Ohio, and finish by touching the Ohio River in Cincinnati, August 9th. The total path will cover 320 miles and will follow the Ohio to Erie Trail. Stops along the way will include Massillon, Mount Vernon, Columbus, and Xenia. The DeMay's plan to cover approximately 70 miles a day. Their goal is to raise Alzheimer’s awareness along with funds for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s research efforts towards a cure. Sue also explaing that they are riding in honor of Sue’s mother / Jim’s grandmother, Eileen Moon, who passed away in November 2016, after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Their goal is to raise $3,000 for the AFA. Listen to the interview below to hear more about the AFA. To follow the DeMay's journey, visit the AFA’s website at www.alzfdn.org or check out their fundraising page at https://fundraising.alzfdn.org/.

** The AFA’s national toll-free helpline, staffed by licensed social workers, can be reached at 866-232-8484, seven days a week. **