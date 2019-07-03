Stay Safe on the Roadways this 4th of July

Because of the increased traffic, the period of time from Memorial Day through Labor Day is referred to by public safety officials as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer. The 100 Deadliest Days of Summer represents 28 percent of the calendar year, but more than 34 percent of the annual total fatal crashes and deaths happened during this time. In fact, 37 percent of all fatal crashes were OVI-related and 28 percent were speed related. During this time frame, 13 percent of fatal crashes involved both speed and OVI. In the interview below, Lt. Gable from the Ohio State Highway Patrol sits down with Chelsea Lyons to explain the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer. Lt. Gable also puts an emphasis on safe driving for the 4th of July, stating that there will be extra patrols out for the entire weekend to help keep drivers safe and recommends everyone to find a safe mode of transportation before partaking in holiday festivities. Listen to the interview below for more information on how to keep safe during the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer.