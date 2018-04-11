St. Vincent de Paul Society 18th Annual Kentucky Derby Party On Cleveland Connection
April 11, 2018
This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
14 Apr
14 Apr
Blossom Music Center Summer Job Fair Blossom Music Center
21 Apr
Blossom Music Center Summer Job Fair Blossom Music Center
10 May
Nurses Night Out Bar Louie
11 May
Dane Cook 2 Shows Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park