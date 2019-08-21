A Special Wish Foundation Brings Paddy’s Pub to Tremont in "It's Always Sunny" Fundraiser.

On Saturday, August 24 A Special Wish Foundation will be hosting a fundraiser that will transform The Treehouse (820 College Avenue, Cleveland) into Paddy’s Pub. A popular pub from the hit tv show "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Fans from the show can enjoy the event from Noon to 4pm. 100 percent of the proceeds will be benefitting A Special Wish Foundation, Cleveland chapter, a non-profit that grants wishes for children from birth up to 20 years of age with life-threatening illnesses.

Chelsea Lyons sat down with Eileen Lane, Executive Director of A Special Wish Foundation to discuss the fun that will be had. Eileen states that attendees can expect Rum Ham sandwiches and Philly Cheesesteak menu specials along with signature cocktails like Fight Milk, Rum Punch, The CharDee MacDennis and The Wild Card draft beer – all of which fans of the show will instantly recognize. They can also plan for Flip-a-Delphia and Foosball competitions on the bar’s popular patio, where the winners will be crowned King or Queen of It’s Always Sunny in Treehouse. She also mentions that an additional prize will be awarded to the best-dressed “It’s Always Sunny” character, and encourages fans to plan ahead with their attire!

For more information on the festivities and A Special Wish Foundation, check out the interview below. You can also visit http://www.aspecialwishcleveland.org/

Tickets to this one-of-a-kind event can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/its-always-sunny-in-treehouse-tickets-65170...