SMART Academy Helps Generate Interest in Reading With New Program

SMART Academy is a public charter school that serves Kindergarten through Fourth grade. Founders Robert and Hailey Aitken sit down with Chelsea to disucss their learning environment that is based on Respect and Trust. Robert explains the importance of reading for the growing minds of children. To better help the community the have launched a new program called Books, Bears, and Blankets. According to their website "This program was created to provide children between the ages of 3 to 10, a book, blanket and bear that will be mailed to them upon signing up at our website. The reason for those items is, the program will broadcast a nightly story read by myself (Robert) and/or my teachers, which anyone will access to a computer, tablet, or phone with internet can watch the live stream on our website."

Hear more detailed information about SMART Academy in the interview below. You can sign up for Books, Bears, and Blankets at https://www.smartacademycleveland.org/books-bears-and-blankets