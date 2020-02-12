Signature Health Is Helping Improve The Quality Of Life All Around The Cleveland Area

Children can get free vaccines with their Free Vaccines for Children Program.

Signature Health is a non-profit Federally Qualified Health Center. Signature Health offers services from counseling, to alcohol and drug recovery programs, to primary care, and infectious disease services. Signature Health works to serve people of all ages and all income levels, aiming to eliminate health disparities in our Cleveland-area communities. Walk-in services are also provided at each of their locations, which span as far west as Lakewood and as far east as Ashtabula. 

In the interview below Chelsea Lyons sits down with Jordan Holliday, Christine Rowles, and Robyn Bull to gain more information on what the "Free Vaccines for Children Program" is along with discussing why vaccines are important, who qualifies for the free vaccines program, how they help those with Medicare and Medicaid, along with using a sliding fee scale for those who are uninsured. Also, Robyn goes into some myth-busting with Chelsea regarding vaccines and the flu shot. She also disscusses why it is important to get.

For more information on the services Signature Health offers, you can visit www.signaturehealthinc.org 

