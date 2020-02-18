Share A Vision: The Organization Working To Take Those With Autism On The Trip Of A Lifetime!

A trip that seems out of reach for so many, is being made possible by one local organization. Share A Vision is a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization with the mission to enrich the lives of persons with autism spectrum disorder and other disabilities by providing professionally planned and supervised recreational leisure opportunities, such as: Vacations, Family Outings, and Social Groups. They are holding their annual fundraiser to help fund a group trip for those with autism spectrum disorder and other disabilities, along with their caregivers, to Walt Disney World . The money raised at the event also helps fund various other recreational activities.

Meet Monnis and Marissa!

Happy Valentine’s Day --❤️-- A post shared by Monnis Pachinger (@monnispachinger) on Feb 14, 2020 at 7:43am PST

Two amazing girls, both who have autism and have attended the Share A Vision Disney trip in the past. Now they are working to raise money so others can go and enjoy the same life changing trip that they once did. In the interview below, both girls along with their mother, Pam, describe what the trip meant to them and how it helped enrich their lives. They also discuss how they are making ornaments to sell at the Share A Vision Mardi Gras event to help raise money for the upcoming group trip.

Pictured: One of the ornaments made by the girls that will be sold at the event. $3 each or two for $5

Autism awareness A post shared by Monnis Pachinger (@monnispachinger) on Jan 20, 2020 at 2:06pm PST

Their former teacher, Christy LaPagila, is also a member of Share A Vision and discusses with us in the interview below how Share A Vision began. She also gives us information on the upcoming Share A Vision Annual event, a Marid Gras party! The event is described as a night full of fun and activities. "We invite everyone to join in on the fun!" says Christy. "If you have never heard of us before but think our services can help you, please come out! We would love to meet you" she continues. The Mardi Gras event is February 29th. Doors open at 6:00 pm and the fun continues through 11:00 pm at the American-Croatian Lodge 34900 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake

Some of the things you can expect while at the event: Family style dinner & open bar starting at 6:30PM, chinese auction items, door prizes, various games, DJ & dancing, and more!

You can get more information about Share A Vision, ticket information, or donate by visiting https://shareavision.org/