Rose-Mary Presents An Experience That Will Engage Your Senses

The mission at Rose-Mary is to enrich the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They provide whole person-focused care and do so while celebrating love, family, dignity, and faith within the community. To help offset the costs of this, they are holding a fundraising event that will enlighten all of your senses. Their website states "For our children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, making art and participating in art therapy has proven to be a wonderful form of personal growth and self-expression. In that spirit, we invite you to express your creative soul through an engaging evening of art, cuisine, friendship and fun." Attendees can expect to experience an event that will "Dazzle your senses and unleash your creativity" with a special live performance by internationally acclaimed painter, Billy the Artist and other local artists creating work before your eyes. Listen to the interview below to hear more about Rose-Mary and The Art Of Giving event. For ticket information and details visit https://rose-marycenter.ejoinme.org/theevent