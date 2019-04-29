Rainey Institute is Helping Change Lives Through the Arts

Ryan Kearns from Rainey Institute stops by and talks with Chelsea Lyons about an upcoming event called Glissando. The event is focused on raising funds to support Rainey Institute’s Summer Arts Day Camp. Attendees of Glissando can expect an unforgettable evening featuring a fabulous silent auction, heartwarming performances by Rainey students, a delicious dinner, and inspiring words from their honoree, Margaret Bernstein.

The Rainey Institute website states; "Rainey Institute is dedicated to positive growth for Cleveland’s youth through education and participation in the performing and visual arts. We believe in the power of the arts to meaningfully transform young lives. We are a community of dedicated teachers, artists, students, parents, board members and volunteers who embrace the arts as a vehicle for nurturing creativity and goodness in young souls."

You can find more information on Glissando by checking out the interview in the player below or by going to http://www.raineyinstitute.org/glissando-2019/