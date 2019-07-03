Meet the Two Brave Cleveland Children Who Are Going to Meet With Congress to Fight for T1D Funding

Every two years, more than 160 children living with type 1 diabetes (T1D) gather in Washington, D.C., to meet face-to-face with some of the top decision-makers in the U.S. government. The children, ages 4 to 17, represent all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The delegates in JDRF’s Children’s Congress enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help Members of Congress understand what life with T1D is like and why research to fund life-changing therapies until a cure can be found is so critical. They speak up on behalf of the millions of people living with T1D and the families and friends who love them. Since then, nine successful Children’s Congresses have been held, one every other year, and more than 1,000 kids with T1D have served as delegates. JDRF Children’s Congress has been essential to securing continued government funding of T1D research and to raise awareness of the daily burden of Americans living with this serious autoimmune disease. Chelsea Lyons sits down with Tyler and Skye, the two children who will be representing the Cleveland area to discuss details on The Children's Congress and how they are preparing for this opportunity. Hear more by listening to the interview below! Follow Tyler and Skye's progress at: Tyler - http://cc.jdrf.org/delegates/tyler/ Skye - http://cc.jdrf.org/delegates/skye/