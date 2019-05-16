May is Lupus Awareness Month. A shocking study revealed that over half of Americans do not know what Lupus is. According to the Lupus Foundation "Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that can damage any part of the body (skin, joints, and/or organs). In lupus, something goes wrong with the immune system. "Autoimmunity" happens and your immune system cannot tell the difference between these foreign invaders and your body’s healthy tissues. As a result, it creates autoantibodies that attack and destroy healthy tissue. These autoantibodies cause inflammation, pain, and damage in various parts of the body."

In the interview below, Chelsea sits down with Leslie Tierney and Suzanne Tierney from the Lupus Foundation to better explain Lupus. Suzanne has Lupus and describes her life with the disease. They also go into detail about Lupus Awareness Month and describe how research and advances in science have helped those with the disease. You can get more information by listening to the interview below and by checking out their website at www.lupus.org/