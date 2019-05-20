Lt. Gable Gives Helpful Tips for Motorcycle Safety
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
May 20, 2019
As the weather becomes warmer, more and more motorcyclists will take to the road. In an effort to reduce motorcycle related accidents, May has been named Motorcycle Safety Awareness month. Lt. Gable of the Ohio State Highway Patrol joins Chelsea in the studio to discuss statistics and tips that will help keep everyone on the road safe. You can listen to the complete interview below and for more information you can go to https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/