Kids Ride Free on RTA This Summer and More!

Cleveland has so many fun activities to offer to families for the summer. From Museums to the Botanical Gardens to the Science Center. Why not ride hassle free with the family on RTA?! In the interview below Steve from RTA sits down with Chelsea and explains how RTA can help you in more than one way this summer. He offers a way around traffic from the 490 closure, discusses a Kids Ride Free promotion, and announces a Ride Free Day on RTA. Steve also discusses the Rider Reward Program and explains how riders can save money on many locations around Cleveland with their fare card. Check out the interview below to hear the locations and for more information on the programs RTA is currently offering. Plan your trip today by going to http://www.riderta.com/