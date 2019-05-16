How Transplant House of Cleveland is Helping Change Lives

Transplant House of Cleveland plays an important role in supporting families through the journey of transplant. They offer overnight accommodations for those who are in need of a place to stay during their transplant journey. They also offer supportive programs and activities to help all families cope. A transplant can keep families in Cleveland for many months, that takes a financial and emotional toll on everyone involved. With reduced-cost housing, shared meals, meditation, educational talks, and small group gatherings, Transplant House helps create way for these families to connect to a community that helps them heal physically and emotionally. Get more information on Transplant House in the interview below and by checking out their website http://www.transplanthouseofcleveland.org/