Help Fight Pancreatic Cancer With the PurpleStride Walk.

Alisa Warshay and Adam Deal from the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) sit down with Chelsea and discuss the trials of Pancreatic Cancer. In the interview below Alisa explains in detail how PanCan attacks pancreatic cancer on all fronts including research, clinical initiatives, patient services, and advocacy. Adam is currently fighting Pancreatic Cancer and discusses daily life with the disease along with a new drug that may be saving his life. They stress the importance of research and funding for new research. One of the big events that help with the funding of continued research is the PurpleStride walk. A quote from the website states "When you Wage Hope at PurpleStride, you join a vibrant community of survivors, impacted families, loved ones, researchers and advocates committed to rewriting the future of this deadly disease."

PurpleStride Cleveland will take place June 8th at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo starting at 8am. Listen to the interview below for more information. If you would like to sign up for PurpleStride, you can do so at http://support.pancan.org/site/TR/PurpleStride/PurpleStride?fr_id=1684&p...