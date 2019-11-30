How Can You Help Others In Need On Giving Tuesday?

It is a good feeling, helping out a non-profit organization, knowing that you are helping those in need acquire basic human necessities such as food or shelter. Days after so many flooded shopping centers for Black Friday, you have a chance to give to others who are in need of some help this holiday season.

Chelsea Lyons had a chance to sit down with Pamela Turos from #GivingTuesdayCLE to discuss the general history of giving Tuesday and what they are doing different this year. Pamela reveals that they are collaborating with over 60 organizations for a city-wide effort to help those in need. "One of the ways we are raising money is through the sales of our Good Hats" says Pamela. "Hat sales make it fun, event tickets and donations can be designated to help any charity of your choice. There is also the community campaign, which funds raised will be divided equally between 15 small, local causes that don’t have a big marketing department. Hats cost $25 to order, we are shipping them out daily plus it’s an awesome Christmas gift! "

There will also be an event at Beachland Ballroom on Giving Tuesday, December 3rd starting at 5:30 pm. Students and youth are free with an adult ticket. Adult tickets are $30. Pamela reveals that they also have partnered with United Way to collect socks and toys for kids at this event.

You can find more information on everything by listening to the podcast below or by visiting their website at - www.dogoodcle.org