Your Teen Can Explore Future Career Paths With This Pre-Professional Internship Program

Trinity gives an opportunity to try a career before committing to a college major

August 26, 2019
Cleveland Connection
Local

   Trinity High School gives students an opportunity to try different careers before committing to a college major with their Pre-Professional Internship Program. This helps eliminate career doubt, leading to a better college experience. Chelsea Lyons had a chance to sit down with the program's director, Barb Dottore to discuss the program in more detail. Barb explains how students can try a different career path every year between their Sophmore and Senior years, or they can choose to build on one internship year after year until graduation. This often leads to jobs upon graduation. Barb also explains how they encourage students to think out of the box and explore non-traditional career paths.

 

Get more information by listening to the interview below or by checking out https://www.ths.org/academics/pre_professional_internship_program

cleveland connection
cle
Internship
Career

