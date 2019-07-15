Donate, Run, and Have Fun with the Wigs for Kids 5K Run at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!

The 13th annual national Wigs for Kids Day is July 20, 2019. Come celebrate with hair recipients, hair donors, partner salons, volunteers and financial donors with the 5K run + 1M fun walk at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo! Registration to the event includes a visit to the Zoo and Rainforest for the entire day! Registration begins at 7:00 AM, attendees can expect an event t-shirt, a swag bag, and a cut-a-thon so you can "Donate your hair, then get a beautiful cut / style for free with your donation, then go run and have fun!" says founder Jeffery Paul. Jeffery recently sat down with Chelsea Lyons to discuss the event along with the orgins of Wigs for Kids. Jeffery also shares heart warming stories in the interview below that include how Wigs for Kids got its start, and stories of children's lives being changed because of their wigs.

As the first and oldest hair donation organization in the country, Wigs for Kids has served thousands of children in the United States. Jeffery also explains just how many lives they change a year and then goes into detail on how the hair pieces are hand-tied to fit each child perfectly. This process along with his special formulated adhesive allows the wig stay in place, making it wearable while a child is running or playing sports. Listen to the interview below for more information on the donation process, the wig assembly process, and the 5K run + 1M fun walk at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. You can register for the event at wigsforkids.org.

** Wigs for Kids provides complimentary hair replacement systems to children who have suffered hair loss as a result of chemotherapy, radiation, Alopecia, burns or other medical circumstances. The organization also serves to educate the medical community and the public on the issues, challenges and available options for these children. Wigs for Kids is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization with global headquarters in Westlake, Ohio (a suburb of downtown Cleveland). Wigs for Kids was founded in 1981 by Jeffrey Paul. **