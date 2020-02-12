"Cupid's Undie Run... It all started with a crazy idea." Says Carrie Scully, the Cupid's Undie Run Co-Director. She continues on "In 2010, a group of do-gooders, led by co-founders Brendan Hanrahan, Chad Leathers and Bobby Gill, dropped their pants and ran through Washington D.C. in blizzard conditions to raise money for research in hopes to help end neurofibromatosis (NF), a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body."

Since that cold night in 2010, Cupid’s Charity has been created and became a recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit with the mission to end NF by funding much needed research for the disease. 100% of net proceeds fund research through our partner, the Children’s Tumor Foundation, the world’s leader in NF research.

This Saturday Feb. 15th they are doing it all over again! Cupid's Undie Run, the "brief," mile(ish) fun run that takes place in the middle of a BIG party!

Happening on the South Side in Tremont, 2207 WEST 11 ST. The event is happening from 12-4 PM

Carrie states "We run in our undies in the cold to bring attention to Neurofibromatosis, also because those affected with NF can't cover up their tumors to feel more comfortable, so why should we? So start a team of your friends, join a team, or run solo, just come out, have a blast, and raise some money for NF research (and earn some cool fundraising rewards too!)."

Registration is $45 but you can use the promo code: clevelandconnections for $10 off registration. You can get more information at https://my.cupids.org/cur/city/cleveland