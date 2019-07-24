The Cleveland Musicians Fundraiser, Raising Money for Lifebanc While Rocking to Kiss Tributes!

On Monday, June 29th some of the most talented musicians from the Cleveland area will be joining together to raise money for Lifebanc, a non-profit organ and tissue recovery organization. The 3rd Annual Cleveland Musicians Fundraiser will pay tribute to the band KISS by playing music from the band all night long! The event will take place at Play Arcade + Kitchen, doors will open at 5pm with the event beginning at 6pm. 100% of the proceeds raised by the musicians will go to Lifebanc. Play Arcade + Kitchen will also be donating 20% of all food, drink, and game sales with "Play Gives Back." Attendees can get their face painted KISS style, enjoy a Chinese auction, games, 50/50 raffles, and more. Chelsea Lyons sat down with R. Scott Vaughn of Big in Japan, Cindy Rezzano - an Event Coordinator, and Joey Depasquale of Disco Inferno to discuss the event's origins and details. "There is no charge to get in, we just want everyone to come out and enjoy themselves while helping a good cause" says Cindy. Scott also mentions the cool concept of putting together musicians who do not normally play together to perform the KISS songs. "You are not getting just one band at a time, you are getting a compilation of bands and musicians who will jam out together for charity"

So, why a KISS tribute night? "I did a poll on Facebook and came up with the songs and theme based off of peoples responses" says Scott. Joey wraps up the interview with "The Cleveland Music Scene is big. It's strong. The KISS army is very active but even if you don't like KISS, still come out! It will be a great time and we will all get to hang out and help raise money."

You can get more information on the event by listening to the interview below. If you are interested in buying an event shirt or have additional questions, you can visit https://www.facebook.com/events/play-arcade-and-kitchen/3rd-annual-cleve...