Cleveland is Having A Pickle Fest!

Pickle lovers prepare for Saturday, August 24th! The Cleveland Pickle Fest will be happening at North Coast Harbor and is a family friendly event with free admission. The Cleveland Pickle Fest is more than fun, it is also a fundraiser! 100% of the proceeds will benefit Greater Cleveland Volunteers supporting their mission to enrich the community and individuals through volunteer service. Chelsea sat down with Greater Cleveland Volunteers' Special Projects Coordinator, Melissa Elick to talk all things pickle. Melissa calls the event a "celebration of pickles, beer, live bands and Greater Cleveland Volunteers." She also describes some of the pickle-themed dishes and desserts that will be at the festival. "Pickle Pizza, It's actually delicious," she states. Some of the other foods and activities include pickle beer, live bands, a pickle-eating contest, raffles, a little gherkin photo contest, and more! For more information check out the hilarious and interesting interview below. If you would like to submit your child for the photo contest you can do so at https://www.greaterclevelandvolunteers.org/whats_new/events.php