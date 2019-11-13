Cleveland Comedy Festival, Changes to Social Security in 2020, and Huntington's Disease Society of America's Big Event of the Year!
All on Cleveland Connection
November 13, 2019
Cleveland Comedy Festival November 13th -17th. More information along with acts can be found by listening to the interview below or checking out https://www.clevelandcomedyfestival.com/
Brandon Smith joins Cleveland Connection to discuss the upcoming changes to Social Security for 2020. More information can be found by listening to the interview below or by checking out https://www.ssa.gov
Huntington's Disease Society of America is having their biggest event of the year! Sparkle A Celebration of Hope is happening at Landerhaven on November 22nd and starts at 6:30 PM More information can be found by listening to the interview below or checking out https://northeastohio.hdsa.org/events