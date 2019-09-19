Cheers to Camp Cheerful! A Fun Night Out For A Good Cause!

Looking for a fun night out? This Saturday, September 21 The Achievement Centers for Children will be holding their annual fundraising and friend-raising event held at Camp Cheerful. The event will feature a unique happy hour in the horse barn with many of the horses “sticking their necks out” for attention. You can also enjoy a delicious dinner buffet, dancing, and many outstanding auction baskets and raffles. Chelsea Lyons had a chance to sit down with Deborah Osgood to discuss the event. Deborah reveals one of the fun events that will be taking place, Barnyard Bingo! To find out more information on Achievement Centers for Children and Barnyard Bingo, take a listen to the fun hearted interview below. You can get all of your ticket information at https://achievementcenters.org/give/events/cheers-to-campcheerful/