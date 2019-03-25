Check out the organization that is bringing together Veterans and shelter dogs.

New to the Cleveland area but not new around the rest of the country, Pets for Vets has been pairing Veterans with companion animals since 2009. The new Cleveland chapter will help create fresh beginnings for both Veterans and dogs in need throughout Northeast Ohio. Their goal is to say thank you to our nation's heroes and positively change their life while rescuing dogs from the shelter life. Cited from their website, petsforvets.com, the organization states their mission "Many brave troops return home with scars – both seen and unseen – that make it difficult to transition back to civilian life. At the same time, millions of wonderful companion animals wait in shelters for a forever home. Pets for Vets is the bridge that brings them together. When a Veteran is matched with the right pet, both lives change for the better. The Veteran saves the animal and welcomes him/her into a loving home. The pet provides the Veteran with unconditional love and support, easing stress, depression, loneliness and anxiety. Together, they share a Super Bond™ that provides them both with a whole new “leash” on life."

Check out the interview below with Chapter Director, Joan Tiefel and Vice President from the Cleveland Chapter, Kristy Hull to hear more about what a Super Bond is, how Pets for Vets got their start, how Veterans can benefit from Pets for Vets, how you can apply as a Veteran for a companion dog through Pets for Vets, what type of training the dog goes through before finding a new home, and more.

If you would like more information on Pets for Vets Cleveland Chapter, you can visit their website at petsforvets.com or contact Joan at [email protected].

If you are part of an organization that would like to be featured on Cleveland Connection, you can contact Chelsea at [email protected]