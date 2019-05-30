Check Out the Organization that is Bringing Super Heroes to Children Facing Adversity

Super Heroes To Kids In Ohio is a 501c3 non-profit organization with the mission to spread good will through simple acts of kindness, recognize individuals who have battled through adversity, and encourage the involvement of the community to make a positive difference in the lives of others, especially children. Co-Founder, Jimmy Myers, sat down with Chelsea to discuss the beginnings of Super Heroes To Kids In Ohio. In the interview below you can hear him describing how it feels to help out children who are going through tough times in their life. He also discusses how it helps the entire family, not just the child. A script from their website states "In August of 2010, we started Super Heroes To Kids In Ohio. Our group initially started visitations at the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Ward... We are now an organization of nearly 80 individuals that continues to make appearances at hospitals and charitable events all over northeast Ohio."

Super Heroes To Kids In Ohio has an upcoming fundraiser, the 2nd Annual "Fore The Kids" Golf Outing. The Outing will take place June 22nd at Bob-O-Link Golf Course in Avon, Ohio. Check in begins at 7:30 am. Myers mentions in the interview that there will be super heroes present at the event along with food, beverages, prizes, and a super hero swag bag. You can sign up for the Golf Outing or become a volunteer at https://www.superheroestokidsinohio.org

*Super Heroes To Kids In Ohio’ is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization not affiliated with Marvel, DC, Disney, or any other company. All acts are done in a charitable tone.*