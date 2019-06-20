Browns 2019 Training Camp schedule announced

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns will kick off their 25th training camp at the training and administrative complex in Berea July 25th at 10:00 a.m. the team announced Thursday.

The Browns will have 15 practices open to the public.

The annual Orange and Brown scrimmage will be played Aug. 3 at FirstEnergy Stadium from 4-6 p.m.

A pair of joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts are scheduled for Wednesday Aug. 14 and Thursday Aug. 15 at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana, about 20 miles north of Indianapolis in advance of the preseason game Saturday Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Seating capacity for training camp will once again be expanded for 2019 and since 2016 camp seating has been increased 325%. Gates will open 1 hour prior to the start of practice.

2019 Browns training camp schedule:

DATE TIME (ET) DATE TIME (ET) Thursday, July 25 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Aug. 9 3:45-5:25 p.m. Friday, July 26 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 10 2:45-4:45 p.m. Saturday, July 27# 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, Aug. 11 No practice Sunday, July 28 10 a.m.-noon Monday, Aug. 12 10 a.m.-noon Monday, July 29 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Aug. 13 No practice Tuesday, July 30 No practice Wednesday, Aug. 14 Practice in Westfield, Ind. Wednesday, July 31 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Aug. 15 Practice in Westfield, Ind. Thursday, Aug. 1 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Aug. 16 Practice in Westfield, Ind. Friday, Aug. 2 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 17 Pre 2: at Indianapolis Saturday, Aug. 3 Orange & Brown Scrimmage 4 p.m. 4-6 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday, Aug. 18 No practice Sunday, Aug. 4 No practice Monday, Aug. 19 Closed practice Monday, Aug. 5 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday Aug. 6 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Aug. 21 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Aug. 7 No practice Thursday, Aug. 22 No practice Thursday, Aug. 8 Pre 1: vs. Washington Friday, Aug. 23 Pre 3: at Tampa Bay 7:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m.

