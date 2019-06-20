Baker Mayfield

Browns 2019 Training Camp schedule announced

Team kicks off 25th camp in Berea July 25, scrimmage Aug. 3 at FirstEnergy Stadium

June 20, 2019
Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns will kick off their 25th training camp at the training and administrative complex in Berea July 25th at 10:00 a.m. the team announced Thursday.

The Browns will have 15 practices open to the public.

The annual Orange and Brown scrimmage will be played Aug. 3 at FirstEnergy Stadium from 4-6 p.m.

A pair of joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts are scheduled for Wednesday Aug. 14 and Thursday Aug. 15 at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana, about 20 miles north of Indianapolis in advance of the preseason game Saturday Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Seating capacity for training camp will once again be expanded for 2019 and since 2016 camp seating has been increased 325%. Gates will open 1 hour prior to the start of practice. 

2019 Browns training camp schedule:

DATE

TIME (ET)

 

DATE

TIME (ET)

Thursday, July 25

10 a.m.-noon

 

Friday, Aug. 9

3:45-5:25 p.m.

Friday, July 26

10 a.m.-noon

 

Saturday, Aug. 10

2:45-4:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 27#

10 a.m.-noon

 

Sunday, Aug. 11

No practice

Sunday, July 28

10 a.m.-noon

 

Monday, Aug. 12

10 a.m.-noon

Monday, July 29

10 a.m.-noon

 

Tuesday, Aug. 13

No practice

Tuesday, July 30

No practice

 

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Practice in Westfield, Ind.

Wednesday, July 31

10 a.m.-noon

 

Thursday, Aug. 15

Practice in Westfield, Ind.

Thursday, Aug. 1

10 a.m.-noon

 

Friday, Aug. 16

Practice in Westfield, Ind.

Friday, Aug. 2

10 a.m.-noon

 

Saturday, Aug. 17

Pre 2: at Indianapolis

Saturday, Aug. 3

Orange & Brown Scrimmage

 

 

4 p.m. 

 

4-6 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium

 

Sunday, Aug. 18

No practice

Sunday, Aug. 4

No practice

 

Monday, Aug. 19

Closed practice

Monday, Aug. 5

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Aug. 20

10 a.m.-noon

Tuesday Aug. 6

10 a.m.-noon

 

Wednesday, Aug. 21

10 a.m.-noon

Wednesday, Aug. 7

No practice

 

Thursday, Aug. 22

No practice

Thursday, Aug. 8

Pre 1: vs. Washington

 

Friday, Aug. 23

Pre 3: at Tampa Bay

 

7:30 p.m. 

 

 

7:30 p.m. 

How to get tickets:

Browns fans may secure prioritized access to training camp by registering for tickets online and downloading the Browns Mobile App. Once registered, fans will receive their tickets through the Browns Mobile App to enter practice. While registering for tickets is strongly recommended, the team will also grant Cleveland fans admittance to practice sessions on a walk-up basis on a limited basis, as space permits.   

New in 2019, training camp tickets will be released in two waves to allow more fans the opportunity to obtain access to the free practice sessions. Open registration will begin for the first eight practices at 10. a.m. on Wednesday, June 26 and for the remaining dates at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10. Orange & Brown Scrimmage tickets will also be available to the public on at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26.

Browns 2019 season ticket members will have special two-day windows to register for each stretch of practices starting Monday, June 24 and Monday, July 8, respectively, as well as for the Orange & Brown Scrimmage on Monday, June 24.

All tickets to training camp will be accessible through the Browns Mobile App. Printed tickets will not be available for training camp in 2019.

Prohibited/Allowed items:

  • Smoking is prohibited.
  • Weapons, noisemakers, animals, aerosol cans and laser pointers are prohibited.
  • Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
  • Plastic bottles and boxed liquids are permitted. Cans and glass are prohibited.
  • Soft-case coolers are permitted. Hard-plastic coolers are prohibited.
  • Cameras are permitted but must not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of practice. The images reproduced may not be used commercially. Commercial photography or video equipment is prohibited (personal lenses may not exceed four inches). 
  • Umbrellas, strollers, purses, fanny packs, backpacks and diaper bags are permitted but are subject to inspection.
  • Portable folding chairs and lawn chairs are permitted but are subject to inspection.

*All rules are subject to change at team’s discretion. Inebriated or uncooperative guests will not be granted admittance.

