Everything You Need To Know About The Cleveland National Air Show

The Cleveland National Air Show will be the perfect place for families to touch down on Labor Day Weekend at Burke Lakefront Airport. Spectators inside the gates will experience an aviation theme park of sorts, including the Blue Angels “walk down”, narration with music, Shockwave Jet Truck, unique display aircraft, virtual reality experiences and so much more.

Heading down? Here's what you need to know!

HOW DO I GET THERE?

From the West: Follow Interstate 90 east to Route 2 West (Lakewood), continue on Route 2 (Shoreway) to East Ninth Street exit. Turn left then right again at the first corner onto North Marginal Road. (The Air Show exit is the same one for Cleveland Browns Stadium and the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.) Note: You also can exit at East Ninth Street and park in one of the many lots throughout downtown.

Alternate Route: Follow Interstate 90/Route 2 through the innerbelt, take Route 2 West (Lakewood). Follow Route 2 to East Ninth Street.

From the East: Take Interstate 90 west, stay on Route 2 West. Continue on Route 2 (Shoreway) to East Ninth Street exit. Turn right then right again at the first corner onto North Marginal Road. Or exit at East 55th and follow North Marginal Road. (The Air Show exit is the same one for Cleveland Browns Stadium and the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.) Note: You also can exit at East Ninth Street and park in one of the many lots throughout downtown.

From the South: Take Interstate 77 north, exit at East Ninth Street. Go north, at the intersection with the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, turn right onto North Marginal Road. Note: You also can park in one of the many lots throughout downtown.

Alternative route: Follow signs for Cleveland Browns Stadium. Follow Interstate 90/Route 2 through the innerbelt, take Route 2 West (Lakewood). Follow Route 2 to East Ninth Street.

From the Southwest: Travel Interstate 71 north to the Innerbelt Merge. Continue on the Innerbelt (I-90), follow signs for Route 2 West (Lakewood), continue on Route 2 (Shoreway) to East Ninth Street exit. Turn right then right again at the first corner onto North Marginal Road. (The Air Show exit is the same one for Cleveland Browns Stadium and the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.) Note: You also can exit at East Ninth Street and park in one of the many lots throughout downtown.

Alternative route: Follow signs for Cleveland Browns Stadium. Follow Interstate 90/Route 2 through the innerbelt, take Route 2 West (Lakewood). Follow Route 2 to East Ninth Street.

From the Ohio Turnpike: Follow Interstate 77 or Interstate 71 directions.

WHERE SHOULD I PARK?

To access the Air Show on-site parking lot exit onto East 55th Street and proceed to North Marginal Road. Take North Marginal Road west. The parking lot is located at Gate 13 (near Aviation High School). The on-site parking lot opens at 9:00 a.m. and the parking fee is $20 per vehicle. Guests must also present their tickets or purchase tickets at the parking lot entrance for admittance.

Parking is first-come, first served, so to ensure convenient parking, please plan to arrive early in the day. North Marginal Road will be closed once the lot is filled. After the show, all vehicles must exit the on-site parking lot. The Air Show on-site parking lot will be locked at 6:00 p.m.

The parking lot located in front of the Burke Lakefront Airport terminal is not operated by the Air Show and is typically a $35+ fee.

Guests can also walk from the various downtown parking lots north on East Ninth Street to the Air Show or take the RTA (see below).

WHAT CAN'T I BRING?

Coolers (anything that was designed to insulate)

Loose Ice (Ice packs ARE PERMITTED)

Cans

Glass

Alcohol (Non-alcoholic beverages (liquid or frozen) ARE PERMITTED in small plastic containers such as water bottles or sports drink bottles)

Pets

Weapons Of Any Kind

Tents

Awnings

Cooking Equipment

Bicycles

Drones

Hoverboards

Skateboards

Segways

Any other questions? Click here.