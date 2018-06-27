Christmas Story House Celebrates Christmas In July

The Christmas Story House & Museum will be holding their annual Christmas in July event Saturday, July 21st! There are quite a few special activities planned for the day including a meet & greet with A Christmas Story's own Head Elf Patty Johnson, who you'll remember from the Higbee's scenes when Ralphie goes to see Santa.

Visitors can also look forward to Santa stopping by, A Christmas Story House themed donuts from Jack Frost Donuts, a Red Ryder range in the back yard and more!

For more info check out achristmasstoryhouse.com.