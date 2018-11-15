Christmas Parties: Host One That Stands Out

Christmas is just around the corner and pretty soon your calendar is going to start filling up with holiday get-togethers. You know the ones... dinners, brunches, ugly sweater parties.

This year, we thought it'd be fun to think outside the box and come up with some themed Christmas parties that haven't been overdone.

Make Your Own Candy Party. Invite your friends over for an afternoon of making candy! Not only will you learn a thing or two, but you'll find yoursef with some cute handmade stocking stuffers to give out for the holiday.

DIY Party. Pin some fun holiday craft ideas and get your girls together for a day of making your own cards, wreaths and ornaments.

Sweets Bake-Off. Simple idea. Everyone bakes a holiday treat, bring it, share, someone wins. But, let's be honest, if you all get to eat sweets, you all win.

Christmas In July At Christmas. Huh? Bust out the Hawaiian shirts, flowers and pina coladas. It's 5 o'clock (and warm) somewhere...

So Long Stress Party. It's no secret that the holidays are stressful. Get the gang together for an evening of treating yo'selves! Manis, pedis, wine. Ahh, I feel better already.

Christmas Cocktail Hour. You don't have to be a fancy bartender to whip up something festive for the holidays.

Movie Marathon. This one, though obvious, may be the best. Technically you can combine all of the ideas, throw some Home Alone on in the background and make it one big Christmas bash!