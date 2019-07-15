Christmas In July Ohio Parties & More

It’s that time of year again! Christmas in July is here, so check out places throughout northern Ohio embracing the holiday cheer.

A Christmas Story House Yoga - July 26

Christmas In July at Safe Harbor Lakefront Marina - July 20, Start decking your hulls!

Take A Ride On The Cuyahoga Scenic Valley Railroad

Wickliffe Christmas in July Jog 5K & 1 Mile Fun Walk - July 20

Christmas in July at Castle Noel - see the new art installation, take a tour and more!

Great Lakes Brewing Christmas Ale in July - It's the most summeriest time of the year! Throw on your Santa boardshorts and Christmas-colored leis and join in for a Christmas Ale in July luau celebration!

Enjoy July specials at Melt Bar & Grilled -