Kurt Russell Looks Like A Snack In New Christmas Movie

On November 22nd, Netflix is releasing an original Christmas movie starring heart-throb Kurt Russell. In this story, two siblings plan to capture Santa and, well, after viewing the trailer, I can't say I blame them.

Siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce hatch a scheme to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. When the plan goes awry, the kids join forces with a somewhat jolly Saint Nick and his loyal elves to save the holiday before it's too late.

Russell, whose acting career has taken him in many different directions, plays Santa in The Christmas Chronicles and, well, it's not the Mr. Claus you're used to seeing.

The film's Kris Kringle does not have a little round belly that shakes when he laughs like a bowl full of jelly. He's not chubby or plump either, in fact, he's quote the opposite.

Take a look for yourself:

I mean seriously...

More like Silver Fox Claus, am I right?

So it's probably safe to say I know what you'll be doing on November 22nd (and 23rd and 24th and 25th and 26th and......), right?

Here's the trailer!

So, Kurt, if you're reading this, you can come over for milk and cookies any time you want.