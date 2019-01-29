Cher Setlist

Sneak Peek: Cher's Cleveland Setlist

January 29, 2019
The iconic Cher is headed to Cleveland and will give the performance of a lifetime at the Q on February 6th. Whether you've seen Cher in concert before or not, you know her shows are nothing short of spectacular.

We took a peek at what the superstar has been playing during previous shows on her tour and we think we know what she'll play here. Scroll down to see but, take note, this could  be a spoiler!

  • Woman's World
  • Strong Enough
  • Gayatri Mantra
  • All or Nothing
  • Little Man / All I Ever Need is You
  • The Beat Goes On (Sonny & Cher song)
  • I Got You Babe (Sonny & Cher song)
  • You Haven't Seen the Last of Me
  • Welcome to Burlesque
  • Lie to Me
  • Waterloo (ABBA cover)
  • SOS (ABBA cover)
  • Fernando (ABBA cover)
  • After All
  • Chelvis Introduction / Heartbreak Hotel
  • Walking in Memphis (Marc Cohn cover)
  • The Shoop Shoop Song (Betty Everett cover)
  • Guitar Solo - Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)
  • I Found Someone
  • (Laura Branigan cover)
  • If I Could Turn Back Time
  • Believe
