Sneak Peek: Cher's Cleveland Setlist

The iconic Cher is headed to Cleveland and will give the performance of a lifetime at the Q on February 6th. Whether you've seen Cher in concert before or not, you know her shows are nothing short of spectacular.

We took a peek at what the superstar has been playing during previous shows on her tour and we think we know what she'll play here. Scroll down to see but, take note, this could be a spoiler!

Related: Take this quiz to test your Cher music knowledge!