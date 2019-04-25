Starbucks is bringing back the previously discontinued S'mores Frappuccino

Starbucks has heard the public's call to bring back the S'mores Frappuccino, and they listened! It has been announced that the S’mores Frappuccino will be returning to the US and Canada for the Summer of 2019!

Starbucks first released the fan favorite in the summer of 2015. The drink captured the ultimate taste of summer for all of us. The S'mores Frappuccino was such a hit, Starbucks brought it back for the summer of 2016 and 2017. Fans began to relate the summertime favorite as the "Starbucks Drink of the Season" similar to the Pumpkin Spiced Latte in the fall.

Then it happened... Starbucks discontinued the S’mores Frappuccino. The summer of 2018 was an empty one for fans of the tasty blended beverage, something was just... missing. Many took to social media to express their longing for the return of their favorite drink.

After much controversy revolving around the drink's disappearence, Starbucks announced fans will once again be able to enjoy the drink as soon as April 30th!

For the love of marshmallowy whip okayyyy. ------ https://t.co/uJY0L3QnQE — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 25, 2019

PLEASE

--

FORGIVE

--

US

--

APRIL 30.

-- https://t.co/TgGRPfD9kK — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 24, 2019

Summer 2019 is about to be ------! https://t.co/0w8afFWRYi — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 25, 2019

Now if only they would bring back the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino, sigh.