Starbucks is bringing back the previously discontinued S'mores Frappuccino
The public's outcry was heard.
Starbucks has heard the public's call to bring back the S'mores Frappuccino, and they listened! It has been announced that the S’mores Frappuccino will be returning to the US and Canada for the Summer of 2019!
PROOF THAT TYPING IN ALL CAPS IS EFFECTIVE AND S'MORES IS COMING BACK ON APRIL 30. [US + CANADA>
Starbucks first released the fan favorite in the summer of 2015. The drink captured the ultimate taste of summer for all of us. The S'mores Frappuccino was such a hit, Starbucks brought it back for the summer of 2016 and 2017. Fans began to relate the summertime favorite as the "Starbucks Drink of the Season" similar to the Pumpkin Spiced Latte in the fall.
Weird flex but ok. ☀️ Clear your schedule, S'mores returns on April 30! ☀️ [US + Canada>
Then it happened... Starbucks discontinued the S’mores Frappuccino. The summer of 2018 was an empty one for fans of the tasty blended beverage, something was just... missing. Many took to social media to express their longing for the return of their favorite drink.
Summer (and this relationship) are saved! -- S'mores is back on April 30. -- [US + Canada>
After much controversy revolving around the drink's disappearence, Starbucks announced fans will once again be able to enjoy the drink as soon as April 30th!
For the love of marshmallowy whip okayyyy. ------ https://t.co/uJY0L3QnQE— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 25, 2019
PLEASE— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 24, 2019
Summer 2019 is about to be ------! https://t.co/0w8afFWRYi— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 25, 2019
Now if only they would bring back the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino, sigh.