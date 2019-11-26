House Of Blues Cleveland Will Be Serving Free Thanksgiving Dinners To Those In Need This Thursday.

This Thursday, the House of Blues will be full of volunteers consisting of employees, friends, family and vendors, who will happily provide food to those in need this Thanksgiving. This will take place in Downtown Cleveland at the House of Blues Music Hall, 308 Euclid Avenue. The venue will be opening up its doors to the Music Hall with goals of feeding 400+ people in need, for the third year in a row. While guests and volunteers enjoy Thanksgiving Day, they can enjoy music on the main stage by Nu Covenant. Doors will be open on Thursday, November 28 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. The meal is a sit down buffet style and is reserved for those in need.

For more information about Nu Covenant, please visit: https://www.4nucovenant.org/

For more information regarding House of Blues®, please visit www.houseofblues.com/cleveland