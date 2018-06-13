Celebrate Father's Day with Exclusive Family 4-Pack Offer For Counting Crows & LIVE at Blossom

COUNTING CROWS AND +LIVE+

CELEBRATE FATHER’S DAY WITH EXCLUSIVE FAMILY 4-PACK OFFER

TO “25 YEARS AND COUNTING” TOUR STOP AT

BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

Family 4-Pack Tickets On Sale Starting Wednesday, June 13th at LiveNation.com

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH (Jun 13, 2018) -- In celebration of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 17, Counting Crows and +LIVE+ announced they will be offering an exclusive family 4-pack of tickets to their upcoming “25 Years and Counting” tour stop on August 26 at Blossom Music Center. They will go on sale to the general public beginning today, June 13th at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com. The 4-pack of tickets are available for a limited time only while supplies last, starting at $89.* In addition, throughout the tour kids 12 and under will be able to get in to their show for free with the purchase of an adult ticket.**

The special Father’s Day deal is the perfect way to share over two decades of hits from both bands on this incredible tour with your family, friends, and loved ones this summer.

For a behind-the-scenes peek, look for a special Counting Crows and +LIVE+ themed takeover of Live Nation’s Instagram at the Seattle show on June 29th, including videos from the show and photos from the perspective of the kids of +LIVE+, who join their dads on the road.

The tour kicks off June 27 in Boise, ID and will make over 40 stops across North American this summer before wrapping September 22 in Nashville, TN. Full routing below.

*The family 4-packs are available in select cities only – please visit LiveNation.com to find participating cities.

**Participating shows vary per market. Available at the venue Box Office day-of-show only. Select seat location, while supplies last. Kids ticket must be the same price point as the adult ticket.