Cavs Tickets On Sale Now For 2018 Eastern Conference Finals

CAVS TICKETS ON SALE TODAY FOR

2018 NBA EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS



OFFICIAL WATCH PARTIES AT THE Q

ROAD GAMES 1 & 2

$5 TICKETS ON SALE TODAY AT 10:00 a.m.

AT CAVS.COM/TICKETS



HOME GAMES 3 & 4

TICKETS ON SALE TODAY AT 11:00 a.m.

AT CAVS.COM/TICKETS

The three-time defending Eastern Conference Champion Cavaliers advance to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals for the fourth consecutive season in Round 3 of the 2018 Cavs Playoffs presented by Discount Drug Mart. The Cavs are set to face the winner of the Boston Celtics / Philadelphia 76ers series.



Fans can be part of the Eastern Conference Finals excitement by visiting Cavs.com/Tickets:

Tickets for the Games 1 and 2 Official Road Game Watch Parties at The Q are ON SALE TODAY beginning at 10:00 a.m. at any one of Discount Drug Mart's 58 northern Ohio locations, the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office or Cavs.com/Tickets. Game dates and times to be determined.

Tickets for home Games 3 and 4, are ON SALE TODAY AT 11:00 a.m. at Cavs.com/Tickets. Game dates and times to be determined.

Fans are invited to bring their energy to The Q for Game 1 and Game 2 to cheer on the team together at the Cavs Official Road Game Watch Parties.

Tickets are on sale today at Cavs.com/Tickets and are $5.00 each with all proceeds benefiting the local community charitable efforts of Say Yes to Education and Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. There is a 6 ticket limit per person.

Over the last three years of the NBA Playoffs and Finals, the Cavaliers have donated more than $2 million back to Cleveland non-profits and local charitable programs from proceeds generated by hosting road game watch parties at The Q and conducting 50/50 raffles during home and road games.



While watching the action live on the HUMONGOTRON video scoreboard, fans will enjoy a game-like experience with simulated-player intros, Humongotron flames, entertainment team performances, programmed timeouts and exciting halftime acts. The arena floor will also be transformed to feature a series of fun basketball skill challenges, interactive games and inflatables for the whole family! Plus, free Cavs Playoffs T-Shirts will be given to the first 1,000 fans through the doors!



Fan Fare locations on the concourse will feature deals on fan favorite gameday foods and drinks:

12 oz Domestic Beer for $4.00

16 oz Soda for $3.00

Hot Dog for $3.75

Small Bag of Popcorn for $3.00

NOTE: In compliance with guidelines set by the City of Cleveland and in compliance with an established local curfew ordinance, the Cavaliers will adhere to city ordinances and require that all ticketed guests 17 years old and under attending Watch Parties must be accompanied by their parent or guardian.

THE Q TRANSFORMATION: TRAFFIC & PARKING INFORMATION

Due to construction taking place on Quicken Loans Arena, fans should plan and prepare for altered traffic patterns which could cause traffic congestion and parking limitations for Watch Parties around the Gateway District. Carpooling, arriving early, using RTA or Uber is recommended.

Detailed information on how construction will impact fans attending events at Quicken Loans Arena is provided at TheQTransformaton.com.