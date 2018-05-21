Cavs Road Game Watch Party Tickets On Sale Now!

NBA 2018 Eastern Conference Finals: Cavs vs. Boston Celtics

Official Watch Party at The Q for Game 5 on Wednesday, May 23rd at 8:30 p.m.

$5 Tickets On Sale Now at Cavs.com/Tickets.

Following Saturday’s Wine & Gold win at The Q, the three-time defending Eastern Conference Champion Cavaliers will head back to Boston on Wednesday for Game 5 of the 2018 Cavs Playoffs presented by Discount Drug Mart, to continue the best-of-seven-series against the Celtics.

Fans are invited to bring their energy to The Q for Game 5 of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals to cheer on the team together at the Cavs Official Road Game Watch Party presented by Budweiser on Wednesday, May 23rd at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at Cavs.com/Tickets and are $5.00 each with all proceeds benefiting the local community charitable efforts of Say Yes to Education and Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. There is a 6 ticket limit per person.

Over the last three years of the NBA Playoffs and Finals, the Cavaliers have donated more than $2 million back to Cleveland non-profits and local charitable programs from proceeds generated by hosting road game watch parties at The Q and conducting 50/50 raffles during home and road games.

Doors to The Q will open at 7:00 p.m. prior to the 8:30 p.m. tipoff for fans to enjoy pregame activities. The arena floor will be transformed to feature a series of fun basketball skill challenges, interactive games and inflatables for the whole family! Plus, free Cavs Playoffs T-Shirts will be given to the first 1,000 fans through the doors!

While watching the action live on the HUMONGOTRON video scoreboard, fans will enjoy a game-like experience with simulated-player intros, Humongotron flames, entertainment team performances, programmed timeouts and exciting halftime acts.

NOTE: In compliance with guidelines set by the City of Cleveland and in compliance with an established local curfew ordinance, the Cavaliers will adhere to city ordinances and require that all ticketed guests 17 years old and under attending Watch Parties must be accompanied by their parent or guardian.

