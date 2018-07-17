Camila Cabello And Charli XCX Reputation Tour Setlists
July 17, 2018
Charli XCX and Camila Cabello are the two openers on Taylor Swift's reputation tour and we are SO excited. Here's what they played at a previous tour stops... maybe tonight's setlists will be similar!
CHARLI XCX:
- I Love It (Icona Pop cover)
- Break the Rules
- After the Afterparty
- Dirty Sexy Money (David Guetta & Afrojack cover)
- Focus
- 3AM (Pull Up)
- Unlock It
- Boys
- 5 in the Morning
- Fancy (Iggy Azalea cover)
- Boom Clap
CAMILA CABELLO:
- Never Be the Same
- She Loves Control
- Inside Out
- Bad Things
- Can't Help Falling in Love (Elvis Presley cover)
- Consequences
- In the Dark
- Into It
- Kiss / Into It
- Havana
And, of course, here is a sneak at Taylor Swift's setlist in case you want more spoilers...
- Bad Reputation (Joan Jett and the Blackhearts song)
- ...Ready for It?
- I Did Something Bad
- Gorgeous
- Style / Love Story / You Belong With Me
- Look What You Made Me Do (with Tiffany Haddish speech)
- End Game
- King of My Heart
- Delicate
- Shake It Off (with Charli XCX and Camila Cabello)
- Dancing With Our Hands Tied (Acoustic)
- Blank Space
- Dress
- Bad Blood / Should've Said No
- Don't Blame Me Play Video Long Live / New Year's Day
- Getaway Car
- Call It What You Want
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together / This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things