Camila Cabello And Charli XCX Reputation Tour Setlists

Charli XCX and Camila Cabello are the two openers on Taylor Swift's reputation tour and we are SO excited. Here's what they played at a previous tour stops... maybe tonight's setlists will be similar!

CHARLI XCX:

I Love It (Icona Pop cover)

Break the Rules

After the Afterparty

Dirty Sexy Money (David Guetta & Afrojack cover)

Focus

3AM (Pull Up)

Unlock It

Boys

5 in the Morning

Fancy (Iggy Azalea cover)

Boom Clap

CAMILA CABELLO:

Never Be the Same

She Loves Control

Inside Out

Bad Things

Can't Help Falling in Love (Elvis Presley cover)

Consequences

In the Dark

Into It

Kiss / Into It

Havana

And, of course, here is a sneak at Taylor Swift's setlist in case you want more spoilers...