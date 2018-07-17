PA Images/Sipa USA

Camila Cabello And Charli XCX Reputation Tour Setlists

July 17, 2018
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features

Charli XCX and Camila Cabello are the two openers on Taylor Swift's reputation tour and we are SO excited. Here's what they played at a previous tour stops... maybe tonight's setlists will be similar!

CHARLI XCX:

  • I Love It (Icona Pop cover)
  • Break the Rules
  • After the Afterparty
  • Dirty Sexy Money (David Guetta & Afrojack cover)
  • Focus
  • 3AM (Pull Up)
  • Unlock It
  • Boys
  • 5 in the Morning
  • Fancy (Iggy Azalea cover)
  • Boom Clap

CAMILA CABELLO: 

  • Never Be the Same
  • She Loves Control
  • Inside Out
  • Bad Things
  • Can't Help Falling in Love (Elvis Presley cover)
  • Consequences
  • In the Dark
  • Into It
  • Kiss / Into It
  • Havana

And, of course, here is a sneak at Taylor Swift's setlist in case you want more spoilers...

  • Bad Reputation (Joan Jett and the Blackhearts song)
  • ...Ready for It?
  • I Did Something Bad
  • Gorgeous
  • Style / Love Story / You Belong With Me
  • Look What You Made Me Do (with Tiffany Haddish speech)
  • End Game
  • King of My Heart
  • Delicate
  • Shake It Off (with Charli XCX and Camila Cabello)
  • Dancing With Our Hands Tied (Acoustic)
  • Blank Space
  • Dress
  • Bad Blood / Should've Said No
  • Don't Blame Me Play Video Long Live / New Year's Day
  • Getaway Car
  • Call It What You Want
  • We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together / This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things
Tags: 
Camila Cabello
charli xcx
reputation
reputation tour
Taylor Swift
setlist

