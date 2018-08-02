What You Need To Know About The WGC Bridgestone Invitational In Akron

There's a major golf tournament with the PGA's biggest stars coming to town this weekend right down the road in Akron.

The World Golf Classic (a.k.a. WGC) Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament happens this weekend at the Firestone Country Club's South Course.

Here's what you need to know:

The tournament features the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking among its projected starting field of 73 for Round 1 on Thursday, Aug. 2.

And the 50th ranked golfer in the world right now? Tiger Woods! Number one in the world is Dustin Johnson.

The total purse for the tournament is $10 million, with $1.7 million to the winner.

Tickets can be found at worldgolfchampionships.com or by calling 1-844-868-7465.

Fans 18 and under are admitted free to the tournament when accompanied by a ticketed adult. The 18-under admittance provides grounds access only.

Mobile devices: Fans are permitted to bring their mobile devices into the tournament as part of the PGA Tour's mobile device policy.

Phones must be in silent mode at all times.

No video recording or photography is permitted at any time during the week.

There's going to be SO MUCH food there. Check out what Firestone Country Club has to offer!

There's a list of permitted and prohibited items here.

DRIVING & PARKING DIRECTIONS

1.UBER

Uber, the Preferred Transportation Partner of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, is providing fans with a better transportation option to get to-and-from Firestone Country Club. The Uber Zone is located on the corner of 440 East Warner Road and Championship Way at Firestone Country Club.

2. General Parking

- All traffic should proceed eastbound on SR 224 to 1204 Massillon Road, Akron, OH 44306, then proceed left on Massillon Road following the signs to public parking entrance at Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems & Lockheed Martin.

- Public Parking will cost $5 per car. All proceeds benefit Northern Ohio Golf Charities.

- Shuttles will transport spectators to the main entrance at Firestone Country Club.

3. Hospitality Parking

Follow signs off major highways for designated lot number. Check out the map here.



4. Handicap Accessible Parking

- Handicap accessible parking will be available for guests displaying a state-issued hang tag.

- Special access buses are available for transportation to and from the Main Championship Entrance.

- The handicap accessible parking lot is located near Firestone Country Club. Follow posted signs for directions to the lot.

- Special needs carts staffed by our volunteers will be available for any requested assistance.

Admission Times

Wednesday, August 1

· Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

· Practice Day for professionals

Thursday, August 2

· Gates open at 8:30 a.m.

· First round of competition begins at approximately 9:20 a.m. (twosomes off of No. 1 and No.10)

Friday, August 3

· Gates open at 8:30 a.m.

· First round of competition begins at approximately 9:20 a.m. (twosomes off of No. 1 and No.10)

Saturday, August 4

· Gates open at 7:00 a.m.

· Third round of competition begins at approximately 7:45 a.m. (twosomes off No.1)

Championship Sunday, August 5

· Gates open at 7:00 a.m.

· Third round of competition begins at approximately 7:45 a.m. (twosomes off No.1)

There's also plenty to do for kids!

Get more information here!