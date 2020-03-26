Pizza 216 to Give Free Roll of Toilet Paper with Each Take-Out Order

There have been a lot of problems during this crisis, and two of them have been restaurant closings and a toilet paper shortage. A downtown Cleveland restaurant is trying to take care of both. Pizza 216 is giving away a free roll of toilet paper with every take-out order! So the next time you're hungry and you also really don't feel like stopping at the grocery store to fight for that last package of tp on the shelf, just know that there's someone out there that's got your back...side.